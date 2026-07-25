Ebola at State House: 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved over Ebola fears

Volunteers put on their personal protective equipment before recovering the body of a 3-year-old child, presumed to have died of Ebola virus disease, in Bunia on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

Details have emerged how Kenya had a close brush with the deadly Ebola virus, right at the heart of the country’s leadership.

The Saturday Standard has established that 14 members of President William Ruto's advance team who travelled to Congo-Brazzaville are presently under a mandatory 21-day quarantine after returning to Kenya.