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Scammed, abandoned-Uasin Gishu parents plead for justice in Finland education saga

By Standard Team | Jul. 25, 2026
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‎Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, with county officials Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei, follow proceedings at the Nakuru Law Courts as Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege delivers a ruling in the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme case. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Uasin Gishu was yesterday a county full of heartbreak as victims of the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada overseas education saga expressed their disappointment just hours after suspects in the botched scheme were acquitted by a Nakuru court.

Parents and their children, who had dreamed of travelling abroad for their education, painted a picture of a governance failure that drove them into depression after losing millions of shillings in hard-earned savings raised through the sale of property.

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Related Topics

Finland and Canada Saga Overseas Education Saga Jackson Mandago Uasin Gishu
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