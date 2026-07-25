Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served

Rongo University Students mourn Sharon Otieno during her burial at Magare village in Homa Bay County on October 19th 2018.[File-Standard]

The family of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has welcomed the conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado in her 2018 murder, describing the judgment as the culmination of an eight-year search for justice.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, the family’s lawyer, Victor Hezekiah, thanked the court for what he termed a landmark decision, saying the family had endured years of emotional pain and numerous delays before the case was concluded.