Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved

Details have emerged how Kenya had a close brush with the deadly Ebola virus, right at the heart of the country’s leadership.
The Saturday Standard has established that 14 members of President William Ruto's advance team who travelled to Congo-Brazzaville are presently under a mandatory 21-day quarantine after returning to Kenya.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…