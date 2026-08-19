TECH Global University, regarded as the 'online Harvard' thanks to its Ivy League faculty

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“Teaching is more than imparting knowledge: it is inspiring change,” said the famous American writer William Arthur Ward. Today, with digital learning, this statement makes more sense than ever, as educators play a key role. This is the foundation of TECH Global University’s educational mission, recognised by Forbes as the best online university in the world, where excellence in teaching is its hallmark.

Various studies highlight that the quality of educators is one of the most influential factors in academic success. According to UNESCO reports, “the experience and commitment of teachers are essential for improving educational outcomes.” Moreover, an article published by The Chronicle of Higher Education states that educators with international experience not only bring advanced technical knowledge but also enrich students’ cultural perspectives, preparing them for a globalised world.

TECH Global University boasts a faculty of over 6,000 specialists holding prominent positions at leading companies, organisations, and hospitals worldwide. Among them are professionals holding senior roles in tech giants like Google and Amazon, as well as executives from the banking sector, such as Mastercard directors. Also, there are leaders from global corporations like Coca-Cola or Shell, and top hospitals like MD Anderson Cancer Centre and Mayo Clinic. In this context, the university has earned the title "Harvard online."

This transformative vision aims to “bring and diversify university education to make it accessible to all corners of the world,” according to Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, CEO of TECH Education. This ensures multifaceted teaching and “fosters a learning environment that transcends borders, allowing students to gain a global and up-to-date perspective of their respective disciplines.”

Its high academic quality is also reflected in its employment rate. 99% of its graduates secure qualified employment after completing their degrees. For this reason, it is the highest-rated university in the world by its students, with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the leading digital opinion platforms.

TECH Global University offers 20 faculties covering the most relevant areas of knowledge and their practical application. In all of them, the faculty becomes the backbone of educational excellence, enabling students to connect scientific research with the most current and demanding professional realities.

TECH Global University, leader in healthcare education

Since its foundation, TECH Global University has positioned itself as a leader in the healthcare field. This has allowed it to establish close ties with four centres that rank among the top 5 hospitals in the world, with guest directors in various fields of Medicine and Nursing.

Notable professors include Dr Michael Hinni, who leads the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Dr Susan Linder, Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Cleveland Clinic, Dr David Lin, Director of the NeuroRecovery Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Dr Konstantinos Aronis, Director of the Complex Ablation Program for Congenital Heart Disease at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Also noteworthy is Dr Stefan G. Hofmann, who contributes to the Master's in Cognitive Behavioural Psychology at TECH Global University. This distinguished expert has dedicated much of his career to treating anxiety disorders through the most disruptive Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques. He has won numerous awards and has been included in the list of Highly Cited Researchers worldwide.

The world’s largest Business School

TECH Global University features a Business School faculty that has become a global reference in executive education. A distinctive trait of this institution is its ability to connect students with active business leaders who bring their knowledge and experience directly to virtual classrooms. This approach allows future executives to immerse themselves in the daily practice of global business, receiving first-hand advice and strategies from those leading their respective industries.

Some of the most recognised faculty members include international figures such as Romi Arman, Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDO) at Shell; Scott Stevenson, Digital Marketing Director at Warner Bros Discovery; Andrea La Sala, Global Director of Brand and Merchandising at Armani Exchange (Giorgio Armani); and Rick Gauthier, Regional IT Director at Amazon.

The presence of these leaders gives students a privileged view of current trends, real challenges, and the strategic solutions implemented by the world’s most influential companies. Interaction with these active executives provides students with a competitive advantage by helping them understand how key decisions are made and how adaptation and innovation are essential in a globalised market.

Technological innovation and video games at the academic core

Rebeca Hwang, Director of Thunderbird School of Global Management at the University of Arizona, is another key figure in the TECH Global University faculty. She is considered a leading expert in business management with high technological capital, an area in which she innovates using resources like Artificial Intelligence. All her knowledge is shared with students in the Master’s in Digital Business Creation and Entrepreneurship.

Thanks to her teaching, graduates "will be better positioned to apply modern tools in entrepreneurship and business creation processes ahead of their competitors." Her knowledge will delve into “the technological implications of the AI revolution and the key aspects of leadership, culture, and other soft skills needed in the business world,” according to Hwang herself.

Another standout in the TECH Global University faculty is Joshua Singh. With more than 20 years of experience in the video game industry, he has worked with prestigious companies like Marvel Entertainment, Wildlife Studios, Wavedash Games, Blizzard Entertainment, and Riot Games. His successes in projects like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, League of Legends, and Overwatch have led him to his current position as Art Director at Epic Games.

TECH Global University, at the forefront of professional sports

TECH Global University has direct ties to the world's leading sports specialists. Its faculty includes figures such as the renowned Isaiah Covington, high-performance coach for the Boston Celtics.

This expert has worked in the world’s most competitive and demanding basketball league. He has been a key figure in the recovery and performance improvement of players on iconic teams like the Golden State Warriors, bringing his experience in designing personalised rehabilitation and conditioning programs.

Other experts in Sports Sciences at TECH Global University include Tyler Friedrich, Director of Sports Performance and Applied Sports Science at Stanford. His work in data analysis and the integration of sports technology into conditioning programs has made him a leader in optimising results in disciplines like football, swimming, volleyball, and hockey.

Social Sciences and their impact on current research

Alexander Carter, Director of Philosophy and Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Cambridge, has led projects studying philosophical dilemmas, encouraging critical and creative thinking among researchers. This expert also joins TECH Global University as International Guest Director of the Master’s in Teaching Philosophy and Ethical Values.

In the realm of Social Sciences, Fayyaz Vellani stands out as the International Guest Director of the Master’s in Philosophy and Theory of Society at TECH Global University. Vellani, who also directs the Research Program at College House, University of Pennsylvania, has conducted several studies on Disability, Geopolitics, and Sustainable Development and their impact on the contemporary world. His career has earned him the Excellence Award from the International Journal of Diversity.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalogue of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99 per cent job placement rate.

It is officially recognised in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty at the level of Harvard or Stanford. It is more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organisations, and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Centre...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and high educational standards have earned it Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved for only the top 3% of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.