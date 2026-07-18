Kenya records 80 per cent increase in HPV vaccination among girls

Kenya has recorded an over 80 per cent increase in the number of adolescent girls receiving the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the first half of 2026.
This is according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to protect girls against cervical cancer through immunisation.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902