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From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't

By Eunice Omollo | Jul. 5, 2026
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Healthcare workers disinfect a stretcher after transporting a patient suffering from the Ebola virus disease at the Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, in the east of the DRC, on June 23, 2026. [AFP]

When a Kenyan man began posting videos of himself eating from the same plate as wild birds, including scavengers, many social media users laughed.

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HIV Epidemic Ebola Outbreak Zoonotic Diseases Ministry of Health
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