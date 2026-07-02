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Fear of deaths, faulty HIV tests as fake health items circulate

By Mercy Kahenda and Stecy Adhiambo | Jul. 2, 2026
Substandard and falsified medical products also cause treatment failure. [Courtesy]

It is feared that dozens of Kenyans have been losing their lives because of falsified medicines and substandard health products in the market, coupled with questionable HIV test results.

Substandard and falsified medical products also cause treatment failure, contribute to antimicrobial resistance and lack of trust in health system. Among flagged falsified products circulating include ARVs used to prevent HIV infection, Viagra (blue pill), HIV rapid testing kits, and blood thinners administered during dialysis.

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HIV Test Results Substandard Medical Products Pharmacists and Poisons Board Health CS Aden Duale
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