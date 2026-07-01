Funding delays threaten Ebola clinical trials

Healthcare workers disinfect a stretcher after transporting a patient suffering from the Ebola virus disease from an ambulance at the Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the DRC on June 23, 2026. [AFP]

Concerns are growing that delays in financing critical Ebola clinical trials could hamper efforts to contain the rapidly expanding outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is warning that an urgent USD18 million funding gap is jeopardising key elements of the emergency response.