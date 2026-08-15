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World Cup winner Ferran Torres signs for PSG from Barcelona

By AFP | Aug. 15, 2026
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Barcelona's Spanish forward #07 Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. [AFP]

Spain international Ferran Torres, who scored the only goal in last month's World Cup final, signed for reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on Saturday.

The 26-year-old forward cost the Ligue 1 title-holders a reported 50 million euros ($58 million).

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031," read the club statement.

The former Valencia and Manchester City star is reunited with PSG coach Luis Enrique, who as Spain coach gave him his international debut in a Nations League match against Germany in 2020.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain," said Torres in the club statement.

"I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Torres, who won three La Liga titles while at Barcelona, came on as a substitute in the World Cup final and scored in extra time to dash Argentina's hopes of retaining their title.

He joined Barcelona from Man City in the 2022 January transfer window.

Torres went on to score 65 times in 207 appearances for the Catalan giants, including in the Copa del Rey final victory against Real Madrid in 2025.

"The club would like to express its gratitude to Ferran Torres for his commitment over the last four and a half seasons as a Blaugrana and wishes him all the best for the next stage of his professional career," said Barcelona in a statement.

His arrival in the French capital may raise Premier League side Liverpool's hopes of signing PSG's 23-year-old winger Bradley Barcola, who sparkled for France at the World Cup.

The two clubs have been in discussions for weeks, with PSG's apparent asking price of around 150 million euros ($173 million) proving the stumbling block.

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