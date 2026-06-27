Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Takes Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with senior government officials warning that the country is facing a growing national crisis that demands urgent and coordinated action from all sectors of society.

The call was made on Friday during the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County. The event, held under the theme "World Drug Problem" where persisting Issues, new challenges and innovative Responses brought together government leaders, recovery advocates and community representatives to strengthen the country's response to drug and substance abuse.

The urgency of the crisis was reflected in the latest survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) shows that 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years and at least one in every six people are currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

According to the survey, the Coast Region continues to record the highest prevalence of substance use with 29.3% of residents using at least one drug or substance. Mombasa County remains the hardest hit area recording a prevalence rate of 34.4 per cent.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the government remains committed to addressing the drug menace through a comprehensive strategy that combines law enforcement, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

"While enforcement remains critical it is only one part of the solution," he said. "Sustainable success can only be achieved through a balanced and comprehensive approach that prioritizes prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration." He added

Dr. Omollo stressed that the figures represent real people whose lives are at risk if urgent intervention is not taken.

"These are not just statistics. They represent our children, our brothers and sisters, our colleagues and our future workforce. Behind every number is a life that can either be lost to addiction or restored through timely intervention and support," he said.

The government's determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks was further demonstrated by the recent interception of 1,024 kilograms of 98 per cent pure crystal methamphetamine valued at KSh8.2 billion in the Indian Ocean.

"Our message is clear," Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated. "We will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter agency cooperation and pursue traffickers relentlessly wherever they operate,"he added.

NACADA Board Chairman Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori highlighted that Authority's adoption of wastewater analysis technology to monitor drug consumption trends in near real time, saying innovative approaches are necessary to keep pace with the evolving nature of the drug problem.

"If the drug problem is changing, our responses must change with it," he emphasized.

As part of efforts to engage young people in the fight against substance abuse, NACADA also organized a National Essay Writing Competition for secondary school students. Omar Mohamed of Kongowea Secondary School emerged as the Mombasa County winner for his essay titled "Parental and Community Responsibility in Protecting Learners from Drugs."

Speakers at the event agreed that government action alone will not be enough to overcome the country's drug challenge.

"Success will require a whole-of-society approach,"said Dr. Omollo , urging parents, religious leaders, teachers and the private sector to actively participate in preventing drug abuse and supporting rehabilitation efforts.

As Kenya marked this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, leaders emphasized that innovative solutions, evidence interventions and sustained collaboration will be key to protecting the country's youth from addiction.

Every life saved from addiction strengthens our nation Murkomen stated."Together, we can build a Kenya where our young people are healthy, productive and empowered to contribute to national development."he concluded.