Experts back digitalisation in healthcare as key tool in achieving UHC

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Health experts are increasingly advocating for the use of digital technologies and data-driven systems to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen disease surveillance, and accelerate the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.



Speaking during the ongoing national community systems strengthening knowledge dissemination in Naivasha, experts said reliable data is critical in informing healthcare decisions, shaping policies, and ensuring patients receive timely and quality services.



Digital Health Agency (DHA) Director Dr Joyce Wamicwe said Kenya's digital transformation agenda in healthcare is placing patients at the centre of service delivery through the Afyangu patient portal.



According to Dr Wamicwe, the platform allows Kenyans to register and securely access their health information, make Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) contributions, and obtain services from different health facilities across the country.



"The system is built with the patient in mind. Once registered, individuals can access a wide range of health services and information through a single platform," said Dr Wamicwe.



She explained that digital records will eliminate the need for patients to carry paper files or medication packages when seeking treatment.



"If a patient falls sick away from home, healthcare providers can access their medical history through the system and offer appropriate treatment without unnecessary delays," she said.



At the same time, Wamicwe acknowledged that concerns about data privacy and security remain a major issue among Kenyans as the country transitions from manual record-keeping to digital systems.



"We understand that security is a concern. We have dedicated teams constantly reviewing our systems to ensure health data remains safe. We are also working closely with health facilities and learning m other sectors such as banking on how best to secure digital information," she added.

The official pleaded with Kenyans to embrace digital health platforms while taking personal responsibility in protecting their passwords and authentication credentials.



Currently, data from the Ministry of Health shows more than 4,000 health facilities across the country have been digitised.

Wamicwe sentiments were echoed by Caren Mutahi, a Global Fund Project Associate at Amref Health Africa, said digitalisation is transforming community health systems and improving the visibility of healthcare data.



"The world is becoming increasingly digital. Digital tools allow us to aggregate information, identify gaps, and generate evidence for advocacy and policy formulation," said Mutahi.



Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Amref, has trained community health promoters (CHPs) across the country on digital platforms, allowing them to collect and submit health data more efficiently.



The digital systems have also created comprehensive databases of community health workers, helping address challenges related to supervision, performance tracking and payment processing.



Mutahi noted that digital platforms are supporting the identification and management of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, while also helping health workers map patients requiring specialised services such as cataract surgery.



Through digital tools, community health promoters have reached households across all 47 counties and successfully supported the registration of thousands of Kenyans into SHA.



Margis Kaka, Senior Programme Officer in the Department of Community Health, said communities are increasingly embracing digital platforms in health monitoring and advocacy.



She noted that training materials for community health programmes have been digitised, enabling wider reach and improving access to information.



One of the key innovations is the iMonitor application, available on the Google Play Store, which allows community members to provide feedback on their experiences when accessing healthcare services.



The platform captures issues relating to service delivery, healthcare workforce, infrastructure, and social support systems.



"More than 40,000 cases have been documented through the platform, and about 60 per cent of the issues raised have been addressed," she said.



The application is being used to monitor healthcare services related to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, while gradually expanding beyond disease-specific programmes.



Kaka said to safeguard privacy, access to information is restricted to authorised duty bearers and health officials responsible for responding to the concerns raised.

On his part, Timothy Wafula, a lawyer with the Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and AIDS (KELIN), said digital health technologies are increasingly becoming essential in expanding access to quality healthcare services.



"Mobile applications and internet-based solutions have made it easier for people to access health information and healthcare services. Digital innovations have enhanced people's right to health by bringing services closer to them," said Wafula..



However, Wafula warned that increased digitalisation must be accompanied by stronger safeguards to protect sensitive health information.



"Health data is highly sensitive and must be processed in accordance with the Data Protection Act and the Health Act. There is already a legal framework in place to guide data collection, processing and storage, and all stakeholders must comply with these laws," he said

Wafula emphasised that as Kenya continues its digital health journey, investments in technology, data protection and digital literacy will be critical in ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing healthcare services.