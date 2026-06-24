When weight, diabetes and kidney disease become one health story

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Obesity remains one of the most misunderstood health conditions. [Courtesy]

For many people, weight is something they think about only when clothes become tighter or a doctor advises them to exercise more. But health specialists say excess weight can trigger a chain of medical problems that extend far beyond appearance, affecting everything from blood sugar and blood pressure to kidney function and blood circulation.

That growing concern was among the key issues discussed during specialist clinics held on June 17 and 18, 2026, at The Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where patients sought medical advice for conditions linked to obesity, diabetes, vascular disease and kidney complications.

Doctors at the clinic say they are increasingly seeing patients whose weight has become intertwined with a wider set of health challenges. Some struggle with diabetes that is difficult to control, while others suffer from sleep disorders, persistent acid reflux, joint pain, high blood pressure or reduced mobility. In severe cases, the complications extend to kidney disease and blood vessel disorders that can significantly affect quality of life.

Among the specialists attending the clinic was Dr Syed Tanseer, a bariatric, laparoscopic and general surgeon whose work focuses on helping patients manage severe obesity and obesity-related illnesses, often through minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Over the years, he has worked with local medical teams to build capacity, introduce advanced laparoscopic techniques and expand access to bariatric surgery. Through the programme, about 100 surgeries have reportedly been performed in Tanzania.

"Weight-loss surgery is often misunderstood," says Dr Tanseer. "For carefully selected patients, it is not about beauty. It is about reducing health risks when weight is linked to diabetes, hypertension, reflux disease, joint pain, poor sleep and reduced

The issues resonate strongly across East Africa, including Kenya, where obesity and non-communicable diseases continue to rise.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, 45 per cent of women aged between 20 and 49 years are either overweight or obese. Similar trends are emerging among men, particularly in urban areas where sedentary lifestyles and changing eating habits are becoming more common.

Globally, the World Health Organisation estimates that one in every eight people was living with obesity in 2022, underlining the scale of a problem that health experts increasingly describe as a major public health challenge.

Yet obesity remains one of the most misunderstood health conditions. Many patients spend years trying diets, exercise programmes and medication, only to regain the weight they lose. Others avoid seeking medical help because of stigma, fear or the perception that weight management is purely a matter of personal discipline.

Specialists argue that such perceptions can delay treatment and allow other health complications to develop.

The link between obesity and chronic disease is becoming increasingly evident. Excess weight significantly raises the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Over time, both conditions can damage blood vessels and kidneys, increasing the likelihood of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular complications.

This is where the work of vascular specialists becomes critical.

Also attending the Dar es Salaam clinic was Dr Sana Sharafat, an acclaimed female vascular surgeon from Pakistan. Her specialty focuses on disorders affecting blood circulation, including varicose veins, chronic leg swelling, non-healing wounds and the creation of vascular access for dialysis patients.

According to Dr Sana, many patients fail to recognise how closely obesity, diabetes, vascular disease and kidney failure are connected.

"The journey often starts with excess weight," she explains. "A patient develops diabetes or high blood pressure. These conditions gradually damage blood vessels and kidneys. When kidney function deteriorates, dialysis may become necessary. At the same time, circulation problems can lead to swelling, pain and wounds that are difficult to heal."

For many patients, these complications develop silently over several years.

The challenge is compounded by low diagnosis rates across Africa. According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 73 percent of adults living with diabetes in Africa remain undiagnosed.

Health experts warn that many people only discover they have diabetes after complications have already affected their vision, kidneys, heart or blood vessels.

This makes routine health screening increasingly important, particularly for individuals with a family history of diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

Doctors recommend regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and kidney function, alongside healthier diets and increased physical activity. They also stress that patients should not feel ashamed to seek medical advice when struggling with weight-related health challenges.

"The first step is always assessment," says Tanseer. "Surgery is not for everyone and is only considered when a patient is medically suitable and prepared for long-term follow-up."

The specialists say changing the conversation around obesity is just as important as treating it. Rather than viewing weight purely through the lens of appearance, they encourage people to see it as a health issue that can affect multiple organs and systems throughout the body.

As countries across East Africa continue to grapple with rising rates of obesity, diabetes and kidney disease, the message from the Dar es Salaam clinic was clear: early intervention matters.

Because when weight begins affecting blood sugar, blood pressure, mobility, circulation and kidney function, it is no longer simply a lifestyle concern. It becomes part of a wider health story—one that is increasingly being felt across the region.