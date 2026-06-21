New conservation initiative targets Upper Tana to secure Nairobi's water supply

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Upper Tana Trust Fund Executive Director Patrick Nyaga, Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Environmental Officer Scholastica Ngari, and Haleon Site Director Paul Arunga during the unveiling of a partnership on sustainable water stewardship. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi's water future may depend as much on the health of farms hundreds of kilometers upstream as it does on the taps and treatment plants serving the city.

A new partnership announced this week between consumer health company Haleon Kenya and the Upper Tana–Nairobi Water Fund Trust seeks to tackle growing threats to the Upper Tana watershed, the vast catchment that supplies nearly 95 per cent of Nairobi's water and about half of Kenya's hydropower.

The three-year initiative will support thousands of smallholder farmers living within the watershed through conservation measures aimed at reducing soil erosion, improving water quality and increasing water availability downstream.

The Upper Tana region has come under mounting pressure in recent years from population growth, land degradation and the effects of climate change. Environmental experts warn that unsustainable farming practices on steep slopes have accelerated soil erosion, causing rivers and reservoirs to fill with sediment while raising the cost of treating water for urban consumers.

For farmers, the consequences are equally severe. Declining soil quality and erratic rainfall patterns have reduced productivity, threatening livelihoods in communities that depend heavily on agriculture.

Under the new agreement, the partners plan to introduce a range of nature-based interventions, including agroforestry, construction of soil conservation terraces, establishment of grass strips on farms, restoration of riparian corridors and farmer training programmes.

The project is expected to reach more than 7,600 smallholder farmers while supporting restoration and improved management of over 130 hectares of farmland and sections of riverbank vegetation.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership agreement, Haleon Sub-Saharan Africa General Manager Himanshu Raj said access to reliable water resources is becoming increasingly critical for both communities and businesses.

"Water is fundamental to health, communities and sustainable growth. Through this partnership with the Upper Tana–Nairobi Water Fund Trust, Haleon is proud to support practical, nature-based solutions that help protect vital water resources while strengthening resilience for communities across the Upper Tana watershed," he said.

The initiative also forms part of Haleon's broader effort to offset water consumption from its Nairobi operations through investments in watershed conservation.

According to project estimates, the interventions are expected to replenish approximately 76,000 cubic metres of water annually by the third year of implementation. The calculations are based on internationally recognised water accounting and hydrological assessment methods used to measure the impact of conservation projects.

However, stakeholders say the value of the programme extends beyond water volumes.

Reducing sediment flowing into rivers and reservoirs could help lower treatment costs for utilities serving Nairobi, while improved farming practices are expected to enhance agricultural productivity and incomes for households living upstream.

Patrick Nyaga, Chief Executive Officer of the Upper Tana–Nairobi Water Fund Trust, said long-term water security will require collaboration between communities, private sector players and environmental organizations.

"Through this partnership with Haleon, we are advancing our shared commitment to water stewardship by working collaboratively and investing in practical solutions that are tied to robust measurement. Ultimately, it's about investing in solutions that deliver lasting value for communities, businesses and the environment," he said.

As Kenya grapples with increasing pressure on its water resources, conservation experts argue that protecting critical catchments such as the Upper Tana will be essential not only for Nairobi's growing population but also for the country's energy production, food security and economic resilience.

For the thousands of farmers living in the watershed, the success of such efforts could determine whether environmental conservation becomes a burden or an opportunity. For Nairobi's millions of residents, it may help secure the source of water they depend on every day.