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Kenya becomes first African country to secure Sh90.6m for climate action

By Noel Nabiswa | Jun. 10, 2026
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Members of the Dedan Kimathi Foundation plant trees at his residence in Njabini, Nyandarua County, to celebrate 69 years since the Mau Mau hero was killed. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Kenya has become the first country in Africa to secure technical assistance from the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to understand and address the growing impacts of climate change.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) meeting in Bonn, Germany, where Kenyan officials received confirmation of the support.

Under the arrangement, Kenya will receive technical assistance valued at approximately $700,000 (about Sh90,685,000) to undertake a comprehensive assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced across the country over the last decade.

The assessment is expected to document the human, environmental and economic costs associated with climate-related disasters such as prolonged droughts, floods and other extreme weather events that have increasingly affected communities across the country.

Speaking during the climate negotiations in Bonn, representatives of the Santiago Network said the support would help generate critical evidence needed to guide policy decisions and strengthen climate resilience efforts.

According to officials, the findings will inform national planning and support resource mobilization efforts aimed at protecting vulnerable communities from the worsening effects of climate change.

Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Eng. Festus Ng'eno welcomed the development, describing it as an important milestone in Kenya's climate action journey and a recognition of the country's commitment to addressing climate challenges.

“This assessment will provide critical evidence to inform policy, planning and resource mobilization aimed at strengthening resilience to climate impacts,” officials said.

For so long climate experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of documenting loss and damage, arguing that reliable data is essential for countries seeking international support to respond to climate-related disasters.

Kenya has in recent years experienced severe climate shocks, including prolonged droughts that left millions facing food insecurity and devastating floods that displaced families, destroyed infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods.

The support from the Santiago Network is expected to strengthen Kenya's ability to quantify these impacts and build a stronger case for future climate financing and adaptation interventions. 

The delegation in Bonn included National Environment Management Authority Director General Mamo Boru Mamo, NETFUND Chief Executive Officer Samson Toniok and Director of Climate Change Pacifica Ogola, among other officials.

As climate risks continue to intensify across Africa, Kenya's latest achievement positions the country at the forefront of efforts to better understand and respond to the realities of climate-related loss and damage.

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Climate Loss And Damage Santiago Network On Loss and Damage UNFCCC Kenya's Climate Action
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