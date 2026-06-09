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Early antenatal care key to safe pregnancy, child birth, doctors say

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 9, 2026
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Participants during "Pregnancy Fair" at Premier Hospital in Nyali, Mombasa County, on June 6, 2026. [Jotham Mghendi, Standard]

Doctors have urged expectant mothers to seek early antenatal care to help prevent complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. 

They warned that while most pregnancies progress safely, conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, placental complications, infections, and mental health challenges can pose serious risks if not detected and managed early. 

The professionals made the call during a maternal health forum dubbed “Pregnancy Fair” organised by Premier Hospital in Mombasa.

The forum brought together pregnant women, healthcare professionals, nutritionists, psychologists, pediatric specialists, and physiotherapists to discuss challenges facing mothers before and after delivery. 

Gynecologist, Dr Swabra Swaleh emphasised the importance of educating women on pregnancy-related complications, saying knowledge enables mothers to recognise warning signs and seek timely medical intervention. 

“Many women enter pregnancy and childbirth without adequate information on what to expect during labour, delivery, and the postpartum period, leaving them vulnerable to preventable complications,” she said. 

The forum also highlighted the often-overlooked challenges women face after delivery, including postpartum depression and difficulties adjusting to motherhood. 

Mental health specialists encouraged mothers to seek support whenever they experience emotional or psychological distress after childbirth. 

Discussions further focused on birth planning, nutrition, newborn care, and family support systems, with healthcare providers advocating for a holistic approach to maternal health that addresses physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. 

Obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr Mitei Chepwogen challenged common myths surrounding pregnancy, including misconceptions about sexual health during pregnancy. 

Dr Chepwogen assured that sexual activity is generally safe during pregnancy unless medical professionals advise otherwise due to specific health concerns. 

She also called for increased awareness about obstetric fistula, a preventable childbirth injury that often results from prolonged obstructed labour. Dr Chepwogen emphasized that early antenatal visits, timely access to skilled birth attendants, and prompt medical intervention during labour are critical in preventing the condition. 

Expectant mothers who attended the forum welcomed the opportunity to interact with specialists and learn more about conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy, regular medical check-ups, and available childbirth options. 

Participants said access to accurate information had boosted their confidence and preparedness as they navigate pregnancy and motherhood. 

Health professionals continue to encourage pregnant women to attend regular antenatal clinics, seek skilled care during delivery, and prioritise postnatal follow-up to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes. 

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Related Topics

Antenatal Care Postpartum Pregnancy And Childbirth Mental Health Challenges
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