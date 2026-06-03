Eye diseases surge as Kenya battles cataract backlog and dangerous misuse of steroid eye drops

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For thousands of Kenyans, losing sight is no longer a distant possibility; it is a growing reality.[File Standard]

For thousands of Kenyans, losing sight is no longer a distant possibility; it is a growing reality.

From elderly patients waiting years for cataract surgery to young people developing vision problems linked to diabetes and excessive screen use, eye health experts are warning that Kenya is facing a silent vision crisis that threatens both public health and economic productivity.

The warning comes as the Ministry of Health reveals alarming new findings showing that a majority of patients awaiting cataract surgery may never receive treatment in time.

According to findings published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, an estimated 77 per cent of individuals on Kenya's cataract surgery backlog in 2025 are likely to die before receiving treatment. The study further projects that between 2025 and 2029, four people will die without receiving cataract surgery for every one patient who is treated.

Speaking during the launch of the upcoming International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) 2030 Insight Live Conference, scheduled for June 4-6 in Nairobi, the Ministry of Health's National Eye Health Coordinator, Dr Monicah Bitok, described the findings as deeply troubling.

"The delayed access to surgery and eye care services continues to leave thousands at risk of preventable blindness and poor quality of life," she said.

Cataracts remain one of the leading causes of blindness in Kenya despite being treatable through a relatively simple surgical procedure. Yet thousands of patients continue to wait for treatment due to limited access to services, inadequate awareness, and delayed health-seeking behaviour.

But cataracts are only one part of the country's growing eye health challenge.

Health officials are increasingly concerned about the widespread misuse of over-the-counter eye medications, particularly Pro-Beta-N, a prescription eye drop containing both an antibiotic and a powerful corticosteroid.

According to eye health specialists, many Kenyans purchase the medication without professional guidance whenever they experience redness, itching or irritation in the eye.

While the drug can be effective when prescribed appropriately, experts warn that unsupervised use can have devastating consequences.

"Most of the time, people are given or obtain a steroid-containing medication such as Pro-Beta-N," explained Dr Bitok. "It is a very potent steroid. If it is used incorrectly, especially when someone has an eye infection, it can cause significant harm."

She explained that while the medication may initially appear to improve symptoms, it can suppress the body's natural immune response, allowing infections to worsen undetected.

"In some cases, the infection progresses and becomes very complicated. We have had people lose their eyes because the infection advanced while they were using steroid medication without proper supervision," she said.

The dangers do not end there. Excessive or inappropriate use of steroid eye drops can also trigger glaucoma, a condition caused by increased pressure within the eye that damages the optic nerve.

"The damage caused by glaucoma is irreversible," Dr Bitok warned. "Once the nerve is damaged, the vision loss cannot be restored."

Glaucoma is often referred to as the "silent thief of sight" because many patients experience no symptoms until significant vision has already been lost.

According to the Ministry of Health and recent eye health assessments, approximately 30 per cent of Kenyans require some form of eye care services to prevent vision loss, underscoring the scale of the country’s eye health burden.

The Ministry is now urging Kenyans to avoid self-medication and seek professional medical advice whenever they experience eye problems.

"When you have an eye problem, please seek services from an eye clinic or a trained eye care professional rather than relying on over-the-counter medication," Dr Bitok said.

Beyond infections and cataracts, changing lifestyles are contributing to a rise in eye diseases across the country.

One of the biggest concerns is the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a condition that affects millions globally and is becoming more common in Kenya.

Diabetes can damage the tiny blood vessels in the retina, causing diabetic retinopathy, a serious eye condition that can lead to blindness if left untreated.

"The increase in sedentary lifestyles and non-communicable diseases means we are seeing more cases of diabetic eye disease," said Dr Bitok.

She urged all people living with diabetes to undergo comprehensive eye examinations at least once every year.

"If diabetic retinopathy is detected early, it can be managed. But when patients delay seeking care, the damage can become severe and sometimes permanent."

The condition is particularly worrying because it affects people during their most productive years, threatening livelihoods and household incomes.

Children are also facing new threats to their vision. Eye health experts point to excessive exposure to digital screens and declining outdoor activity as major contributors to rising rates of myopia, commonly known as short-sightedness.

According to research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, myopia, commonly known as short-sightedness, has risen dramatically among children and adolescents worldwide, increasing from 24 per cent in the 1990s to 36 per cent between 2020 and 2023.

Researchers project that by 2050, more than 740 million children and teenagers globally could be living with the condition.

"Children are spending more time indoors and more time on tablets, phones and computers," Dr Bitok noted.

"Previously, children spent more time outside playing. Today, many are exposed to screens for long periods, and this affects the normal development of their eyes."

She advised parents to strictly regulate screen time and encourage outdoor play.

Children under the age of three, she said, should have minimal exposure to screens as their visual systems are still developing.

Despite the growing burden of eye disease, health officials insist that progress is being made.

According to the Ministry of Health, all 47 counties now have eye units capable of offering a range of services, including surgeries.

Eye care services are also covered under the Social Health Insurance Fund, allowing insured patients to access treatment in government, faith-based and selected private hospitals.

The government is also working to integrate eye care services into primary healthcare facilities, including health centres and dispensaries, to bring services closer to communities.

"We want basic eye conditions to be managed at lower-level facilities so that patients do not have to travel long distances or incur unnecessary costs," said Dr Bitok.

Community Health Promoters are also being trained to identify eye problems, provide education and refer patients for specialised care.

According to experts, misinformation remains one of the biggest barriers to treatment.

Many Kenyans mistakenly believe that blindness is a normal part of ageing or that certain eye conditions do not require medical attention.

"There are still myths in communities that prevent people from seeking care," Dr Bitok said. "Some people think misaligned eyes are normal. Others think losing vision as you age is unavoidable."

Health experts say changing such perceptions will be critical if Kenya is to reduce preventable blindness.

The challenge remains substantial. According to Kristine Nyabera, Regional Manager at the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), approximately 10.5 million Kenyans currently live with treatable or preventable vision problems.

Most cases are caused by cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors, conditions that can often be addressed through surgery or a simple pair of spectacles.

Yet millions continue to struggle unnecessarily. The consequences extend beyond health.

Children with poor vision often struggle in school, while adults experience reduced productivity and earning potential. Family members may also be forced to leave work or school to care for relatives with vision loss.

Research continues to demonstrate the economic value of investing in eye care.

According to IAPB's Value of Vision report, every dollar invested in eye health can generate returns of up to 28 dollars. For Kenya specifically, the report estimates that an investment of 25 million US dollars between 2026 and 2030 could generate approximately 265 million dollars in economic benefits.