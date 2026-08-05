NTSA steps up footbridge crackdown, arrests 50 pedestrians

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NTSA officers arrest pedestrians during an enforcement exercise at the Pipeline Transami footbridge in Nairobi. [Courtesy, NTSA]

At least 50 pedestrians face prosecution after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) arrested them for failing to use footbridges along Thika Road on Wednesday, August 5.

The agency said officers arrested the pedestrians during a morning operation targeting people accused of crossing the highway at undesignated points, obstructing traffic and putting lives at risk.

The suspects will face charges at Milimani Law Courts.

“Over 50 pedestrians have been arrested and will be charged at Milimani Law Courts for failing to use the footbridge and obstructing the free flow of traffic,” said NTSA.

The operation forms part of a citywide enforcement campaign that began on Monday, July 20, targeting high-risk areas where pedestrians frequently ignore designated crossing points.

NTSA identified Nyayo Stadium, Pipeline, Allsops and Buruburu as the locations recording the highest number of offenders.

The authority said road safety data shows pedestrians account for nearly 38 per cent of all road traffic deaths in Kenya, making them the largest group of road users killed in crashes.

“Crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but also puts other road users at risk and disrupts traffic flow,” noted NTSA.

Under the Traffic Act, pedestrians who fail to use designated crossing facilities face fines ranging from Sh500 to Sh5,000 or prosecution for wilfully obstructing the free flow of traffic.

On Monday, authorities also arrested several Nairobi residents for failing to use designated crossing points on busy roads.

NTSA urged pedestrians to use footbridges and marked crossings at all times as it continues the enforcement campaign aimed at reducing pedestrian deaths and improving road safety.