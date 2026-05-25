Silent grief shadows Mother's Day for mums who lost children

While many families across the world marked this year’s Mother’s Day with flowers, laughter and cheerful tributes on social media, with others being celebrated by their children in person, for some women, the day came wrapped in silence, grief, unbearable emptiness and painful memories of children they never got to raise.
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