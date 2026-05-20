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Duale: No Ebola in Kenya as DRC outbreak kills 88, reaches Uganda

By Fred Kagonye | May. 20, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale. [Courtesy, MOH]

Kenya has not recorded a single Ebola case linked to the Bundibugyo strain outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Health CS Aden Duale has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, Duale said the government had activated a national preparedness framework through the Kenya National Public Health Institute, placing rapid response teams on 24-hour standby and putting Public Health Emergency Operations Centres on alert at both the national and county levels.

"I wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of today, Kenya has not reported any Ebola Virus Disease case linked to the current outbreak. However, given Kenya's close regional connectivity through road, air, trade and population movement, the government has activated enhanced surveillance and preparedness measures across the country," said Duale.

WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 16.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has classified it as a Grade 3 high-risk event and a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, citing confirmed cross-border transmission, delayed detection, high regional mobility and the absence of licensed vaccines or approved treatments for the Bundibugyo strain.

Across DRC and Uganda, more than 336 alerts and suspected cases are under investigation.

 At least 88 people have died, among them four health workers, with two deaths recorded in Uganda. Laboratory tests have confirmed 13 cases across both countries.

Duale said Kenya had intensified screening at all points of entry, including airports, seaports and land border crossings.

As of May 18, more than 34,500 travellers had undergone screening, among them 18,552 international passengers, 5,848 local travellers, 2,514 truck drivers and those aboard 4,729 conveyances.

"There is currently no blanket quarantine for truck drivers or travellers, but enhanced risk-based screening and monitoring measures are in place in line with International Health Regulations and WHO guidance," noted Duale.

The government has deployed an online passenger surveillance system and is mapping population movement in high-risk areas.

Airport surveillance is being conducted through the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, while cross-border coordination has been strengthened with WHO, Africa CDC, Uganda, DRC and the East African Community.

Laboratory diagnostic capacity has been enhanced through the Kenya Medical Research Institute facilities in Nairobi and Kisumu, mobile laboratories and the National Public Health Laboratory.

"The ministry is mapping ambulance capacity in high-risk counties with support from the Kenya Red Cross Society and strengthening engagement with private hospitals to improve early detection, referral and reporting systems," added Duale.

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