The sound of fitness: How music is driving wellness

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Music and movement shaping Kenya’s growing fitness and wellness culture. [iStockphoto]

Across Nairobi, Mombasa and other urban centres, a quiet urgency is reshaping how people live: the need to move, stay healthy and push back against the rising tide of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Gyms are filling up, wellness communities are multiplying, and on social media, fitness challenges and routines are drawing thousands into a shared pursuit of better health.

But beyond the statistics and trends, this shift is deeply personal. It is about reclaiming energy, confidence and control in a fast-changing world.

Women, in particular, are stepping into spaces once considered exclusive, embracing everything from bodybuilding to dance fitness, and in doing so, redefining what fitness looks like in Kenya.

On the coast, this transformation has taken on a distinctly communal rhythm. The Mombasa Walk Movement has turned simple walks into a powerful expression of collective wellbeing. Open to all ages and fitness levels, it brings together strangers who leave as a community, proving that movement does not have to be complicated to be meaningful.

It is within this growing appetite for accessible, inclusive wellness that Caribbean Fit Fest has found its place.

On a warm afternoon in Mombasa, the atmosphere shifts as soca music fills the air. Participants gather, some seasoned athletes, others tentative beginners, and begin to move together, guided not only by instructors, but also by rhythm, laughter and shared energy.

At the centre of this experience is Pamela Belle-Henry, whose vision has transformed fitness into a cultural bridge.

Founded by Pamela Belle-Henry, a dual citizen of Kenya and Antigua and Barbuda, alongside fellow Antiguans Ameekah Jackson and Kenferd Henry, the initiative was born from a vision to connect Africa and the Caribbean through wellness.

Belle-Henry’s upbringing across two continents gave her a rare perspective on identity and culture, inspiring her to create an event that celebrates shared heritage while promoting health.

“Being exposed to both cultures enabled me to identify and appreciate our varying differences and similarities,” she says.

“This has deeply influenced my work by allowing me to immerse myself in diverse cultural contexts and approach them with an open and thoughtful mind.”

What began as an idea scribbled in a notebook has evolved into a vibrant annual event, one that blends Caribbean energy with Kenya’s rapidly evolving fitness culture.

Caribbean Fit Fest is not just about exercise; it is a vibrant cultural exchange. Soca music electrifies the atmosphere, pushing participants beyond perceived limits, while dance and fitness instructors from both Kenya and the Caribbean blend styles, languages and traditions.

The event embodies Belle-Henry’s holistic philosophy of fitness, rooted in her Mind Muscle Journey approach, which emphasises mental transformation alongside physical strength.

“Fitness goes beyond a well-sculpted physique,” she explains. “Cultivating a positive mindset helps individuals see the endless possibilities achievable with something as simple as a mindset change.”

Yet building this vision has not been easy. Limited funding and difficulty securing sponsors have tested the team’s commitment.

“We have not been able to secure sponsors who could understand and see the vision and benefits of supporting the event,” she admits. “But we recognised the need to pool our limited resources to ensure the event’s success.”

Despite these challenges, each edition has drawn strong community support and overwhelmingly positive feedback, evidence of a growing demand for fitness experiences that are inclusive, culturally rich and deeply human.

Caribbean Fit Fest also reflects Kenya’s appetite for inclusive, culturally rich fitness experiences. With routines carefully curated to suit everyone, from beginners and advanced athletes to those with physical challenges, the event ensures that everyone feels welcome and empowered to move to the infectious rhythms of the Caribbean.

Beyond movement, it incorporates language, cuisine and traditions, making it a holistic celebration of cultural unity.

“Our mission was clear: to create a safe space where no one feels intimidated to move while interacting with people from different walks of life,” Belle-Henry says.

Looking ahead, the team is exploring expansion and partnerships that could bring the festival to even more communities.

“We are currently exploring exciting expansion opportunities and are actively seeking collaboration partners who share a passion for fitness and cultural exchange,” she adds.

Back on the coast, as the music fades and the crowd disperses, what remains is more than the afterglow of a workout.

It is a sense of connection, and a reminder that in Kenya’s evolving fitness culture, the need to move is no longer just about health. It is about community, identity and the shared belief that wellness belongs to everyone.