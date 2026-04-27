The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children

For decades, paediatric wards across Kisumu’s public hospitals have carried a familiar weight, feverish children, anxious mothers and the relentless urgency associated with malaria, a disease that has shaped childhood illness along the Lake Victoria region for generations.
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