Burial disrupted in Murang'a as angry mob burns homes

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The deceased's body was discovered hanging in a neighbour's farm in what police believe was suicide.

A burial ceremony in Murang'a County descended into chaos after an angry mob disrupted the funeral of a man who died by suicide, seized his body and torched two homes belonging to people suspected of having been involved in the events leading to his death.

The incident occurred at Thingithu village in Geitwa Sub-location, Mugeka Location, during the burial of James Mathu Wangui, who was found dead on July 17 after allegedly taking his own life by hanging.

According to preliminary police reports, the mob, believed to have travelled from Nyeri County's Mukurweini Sub-county, stormed the burial ceremony, seized the coffin containing the deceased's body and transported it to Geitwa Police Post, where they dumped it before dispersing.

"The group then proceeded to Kibuu village, where they allegedly set ablaze the home of Carol Nyaga and killed a cow before heading to Kandiru village and burning the house of Gérard Gachanja Maina," authorities stated.

Police said the attacks were motivated by claims that the two residents had played a role in the circumstances surrounding Wangui's death.

Investigators established that on the night of July 16, the deceased had allegedly been caught attempting to defile Carol Nyaga's daughter. It is alleged that Nyaga, with the assistance of Gérard Maina, attempted to arrest him, but he escaped.

His body was discovered the following morning hanging in a neighbour's farm in what police believe was suicide.

Police are investigating the incident.