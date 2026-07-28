Albert Einstein, nuclear bombs and economic growth

Economic prosperity, like scientific advancement, depends on innovation, strong institutions and effective systems. [Courtesy]

Albert Einstein won a Nobel Prize in physics in 1921. Interestingly, other scientists won more Nobel Prizes than him but are less famous. Marie Curie won two, one in chemistry and the other in physics. Linus Pauling won one in chemistry and peace. John Bardeen won two in physics, while Frederick Sanger won two in Chemistry. Einstein’s key focus was theoretical physics, particularly relativity.

His lasting legacy is an equation, E=mc^2. E is energy, m is mass, and c is the speed of light (300,000 km/hour). Simply put, matter and energy are interconvertible. From that simple equation, we developed nuclear reactors but also nuclear bombs.