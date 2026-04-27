Hopes and gaps: Turning point in malaria fight, not a finish line

In Kisumu, the malaria vaccine has changed the story, but it has not ended it. Health experts say that while its rollout since 2019 has significantly reduced severe illness among children, its success is closely linked to long-standing prevention strategies, community engagement and access to healthcare.
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