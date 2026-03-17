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Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale

By Mercy Kahenda | Mar. 17, 2026

Health CS Aden Duale during the Health Integration Summit 2026 on March 16, 2026, . [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya has for long relied heavily on donor support to run its healthcare system, particularly programmes targeting HIV, TB and malaria that were funded through United States Agency for the International Development (USAID), that has since exited. In the wake of the transition, a Government-to-Government (G2G) funding model was introduced through the signing of a five-year cooperation framework. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale explains how the new model will work.

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