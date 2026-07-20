Murang'a county distributes lime to coffee farmers to boost production

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Coffee farmers sort out berries. [File, Standard]

More than 37,000 coffee farmers in Murang'a County have received free agricultural lime under a county government programme aimed at restoring soil health, increasing yields and improving farmers' earnings.

The county distributed 495,850 kilograms of lime to farmers, targeting nearly two million coffee trees, an initiative aimed at reducing soil acidity and improving soil fertility.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata said the programme could significantly raise coffee production and inject an estimated Sh476 million in additional annual income into the local coffee sector.

"We have distributed 9,917 bags of lime for application on 1,983,400 coffee trees. We expect an additional 3,966,800 kilogrammes of coffee during the 2026/2027 season," said Kang'ata.

According to the governor, Murang'a's average coffee production currently stands at about 2.36 kilogrammes per tree. With proper lime application and improved agronomic practices, yields could rise to between 10 and 15 kilogrammes per tree.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Kimani Mugo said farmers had been advised to apply 250 grammes of lime per coffee tree, a practice expected to increase production by at least two kilogrammes per tree annually.

"This is a game changer. In the coming years, coffee will become an even more important source of income for thousands of households in Murang'a," said Mugo.

Agronomist John Chege said prolonged use of synthetic fertilisers without correcting soil acidity had reduced the soil's ability to absorb nutrients.

"Lime improves soil conditions by making nutrients such as calcium and magnesium more available to plants while enhancing fertiliser efficiency," he said.