An influenza outbreak is underway: here's how to protect yourself

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The rainy and cold weather provides a fertile breeding ground for respiratory illnesses. [Courtesy]

As the sirens of Nairobi downpour seem to ease a bit, a silent respiratory threat may be underway as residents come to terms with one of the city’s deadliest flood yet. While the city’s death toll climbed to 43 following a weekend of heavy rains that nearly submerged neighborhoods and roads it into The Lost city of Atlantis, the Ministry of Health has issued a warning.

In a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Public Service through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) in collaboration with county governments, a public health advisory was issued following a noted spike in respiratory illnesses across the country.

Health officials confirmed on Wednesday that Kenya is facing a significant rise in the number of Influenza cases, a spike that has prompted the activation of enhanced surveillance and preparedness measures nationwide.

The current weather is not just a challenge for our drainage. It is a breeding ground for respiratory illnesses,” noted one Health official at Afya House as surveillance data shows a ‘higher than average’’ respiratory illness spread across the capital.

In a statement released by Patrick Amoth, the Director General of Health, the current surge is consistent with the country’s established seasonal patterns.

While the Ministry maintains that most cases currently being reported are mild to moderate, the public is being urged to remain vigilant as the virus spreads through several regions.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, seasonal influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a very contagious viral infection that affects the air passages of the lungs, a highly contagious viral respiratory infection. While respiratory bugs circulate year-round, Kenya typically experiences two distinct “flu seasons” annually.

The first peak generally occurs between late February and May, while a second wave typically hits between July and October. The National Influenza Surveillance System is currently detecting higher-than-average activity that aligns with the start of this first seasonal window.

The Ministry warns that the virus is particularly adept at spreading in crowded environments such as schools, markets, places of worship, prisons, and public transport. Transmission occurs through several primary channels such as respiratory droplets, released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Others channels are direct contact which entails close physical proximity to infected individuals, and surface contamination: touching surfaces “hit” by the virus and subsequently touching one’s mouth, nose, or eyes.

Health officials have listed a sudden onset of fever as a hallmark of the infection. Other common symptoms include: dry cough and sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, muscle, and joint pains and general body weakness.

While most healthy individuals recover well under supportive care, the Ministry has highlighted specific “high-risk” groups who are at a greater danger of developing serious complications. These include children under five years, old persons, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying conditions such as cancer, diabetes, or depressed immunity.

In response to the rising numbers, the KNPHI has stepped up its monitoring efforts to implementing several strategic measures to curb the situation by advising health facilities to improve triage, case management, and infection prevention protocols.

KNPHI is also maintaining a direct line with county governments to monitor local trends and support response activities and enhancing activity at “sentinel” sites to ensure early detection and laboratory confirmation of new cases.

“The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely through strengthened surveillance and laboratory testing,” the advisory stated, emphasizing that the government remains “vigilant to ensure timely detection and response to any changes in disease trends”.

To curb the spread of the virus, the Ministry is calling on Kenyans to return to basic preventive toolkit such as frequently washing of hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers.

People can also practice respiratory etiquette: covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Social distancing or avoiding close contact with people showing flu-like symptoms would enhance one’s protection too. Wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, or if you are sick, as well as isolation, staying home when sick to prevent spreading the virus to coworkers or classmates, is also recommended.

The Ministry also emphasized that anyone experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical attention promptly rather than waiting for the illness to resolve on its own.

Despite the uptick in cases, the director general’s office has sought to reassure the public that the situation is under control. The Ministry notes that the current infrastructure is capable of handling the seasonal surge and that further updates will be provided as more data becomes available.

“The public is encouraged to follow preventive measures and rely on official communication channels for updates,” the advisory concluded.