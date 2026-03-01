Two-day oat diet shows lasting health benefits

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Did you know that eating mostly oats for just two days could have lasting benefits for your metabolic health?

According to a recent study published in Nature Communications, a short period of consuming oats may significantly improve markers linked to metabolic syndrome, including cholesterol levels and gut health.

In the study, a group of 17 adults consumed 300g (10.5oz) of oatmeal per day for two consecutive days. The oatmeal was prepared with water rather than milk and could optionally be topped with fruit or vegetables, but no other foods were allowed during the two days.

Oats made history when they became the first food to carry a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) health claim label in 1997. This claim related to heart health and demonstrated that regular consumption of whole oat products could help reduce blood cholesterol levels.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, oats contain a type of soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which helps lower blood glucose and cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Beta-glucan also promotes healthy gut bacteria and supports overall intestinal health.

Eating oatmeal regularly can also aid weight management. Half a cup of rolled oats cooked in one cup of water contains approximately 165 calories, four grams of fibre and six grams of protein.

The fibre and protein content of oats contributes to feeling full for longer periods and slows the release of glucose into the bloodstream. Oats are also an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, copper, thiamine and zinc.

Different types of oats are available in supermarkets, including steel-cut, rolled, quick and instant oats.

As a result of a recent study, participants lost around 2kg (4.4lbs) each, and their LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol fell by an average of 10 per cent. Improvements were also observed in gut health and blood pressure, with these gains still evident six weeks later.

Researchers from the University of Bonn in Germany compared this brief intervention with a longer, six-week diet, in which another 17 participants added 80g (2.8oz) of oats per day to their usual meals. The longer approach proved less effective, suggesting that the metabolic benefits observed in the study were driven by the short, intensive oat-only phase rather than simply adding oats to a normal diet.

All participants in the study had metabolic syndrome, a condition affecting nearly a third of the global population, which involves elevated body weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of developing obesity-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, and is also associated with poor gut health.

The research suggests oats may be particularly beneficial for this group, as a source of fibre, vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory plant compounds called polyphenols.

During digestion, some foods are broken down by microbes in the gut. These gut bacteria release chemicals, which can enter the bloodstream and have either beneficial or harmful effects, depending on the food and the strain of bacteria present.

When participants followed a two-day porridge diet, their gut bacteria appeared to produce more beneficial compounds, notably ferulic acid, which has been linked to lower cholesterol levels in previous research. Those who experienced the largest increases in ferulic acid were also more likely to significantly lower their total and LDL cholesterol levels.

The scientists concluded that interactions between gut bacteria and oats in the gut suggest that a short-term oat diet could be a cheap, sustainable and effective way to target metabolic syndrome

Apart from weight management a hearty bowl of oats in the morning may also reduce the desire to reach for high-calorie snacks such as mandazi mid-morning.

Oats are also beneficial for digestive health. As a fibre-rich food, they act as a natural, gentle laxative that supports regular bowel movements and may help relieve constipation.

Beta-glucan also functions as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria and fostering a healthy digestive tract.

In addition, oats are widely recognised for their positive effects on skin health. Colloidal oatmeal, when applied topically or used in a bath, can soothe irritated skin and relieve conditions such as acne and eczema due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties.

Nutritionally, oats are considered a nutrient-dense food. They contain higher levels of protein than most grains and provide essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc and magnesium, all of which support immune function and overall well-being.