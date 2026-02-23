Overfed and overwhelmed: The hidden health risks of eating too much

Audio By Vocalize

Frequent overeating is linked to long-term health risks. [Courtesy]

We have all been there: a delicious meal, generous portions and perhaps a second helping because it tastes so good. At first, everything feels satisfying. Then, shortly after the last bite, you realise you have eaten more than your body can comfortably manage.

Bloating sets in. Your abdomen feels tight and stretched. A wave of dizziness may follow and you think, I have overdone it. The body begins to signal that it needs relief. Overeating can feel deeply uncomfortable. Many people describe a heavy pressure in the stomach, nausea, fatigue, sweating, chills and a general sense of being unwell.

According to the National Health Service, discomfort after eating large quantities is common because the digestive system has to work harder than usual. The extra volume in the stomach can slow digestion and stretch the stomach wall, causing pain and bloating.

It may also lead to heartburn when stomach acid rises into the oesophagus (food pipe), creating a burning sensation in the chest and throat. People who drink alcohol while overeating may feel dizzy, as alcohol can lower blood pressure and slow the body’s responses.

Research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry indicates that frequent overeating is linked to long-term health risks. A study in The Lancet found that high-calorie meals rich in fats and sugars can impair the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose and insulin, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that poor dietary habits and excess calorie intake contribute to the global rise in obesity and metabolic disorders. In 2022, an estimated 2.5 billion adults aged 18 and over were overweight, with around 890 million living with obesity. Repeated cycles of overeating can therefore have consequences beyond short-term discomfort.

When the body feels overwhelmed, there are ways to support digestion. The digestive system naturally breaks down food using stomach acid and enzymes. Some people use over-the-counter antacids to relieve acid indigestion and heartburn after excessive food or drink. These products neutralise excess stomach acid. However, they should be used as directed and are intended to relieve symptoms rather than address repeated overeating.

Listening to your body and taking gentle steps can help ease discomfort more quickly. If symptoms are severe, persistent or accompanied by intense pain, it is advisable to seek medical advice.

Tips to find relief after overeating or overdrinking:

Take a gentle walk

A slow 10–15 minute walk can stimulate digestion by encouraging natural movement of the gastrointestinal tract. Light activity also helps reduce bloating and that heavy, sluggish feeling without placing stress on the body. Avoid intense exercise, which may worsen nausea or reflux.

Sip warm fluid

Warm drinks can be soothing to the digestive system. Herbal teas such as ginger, peppermint or chamomile may help calm the stomach and ease nausea. Take small, steady sips rather than large gulps to avoid further stretching the stomach.

Stay upright

Sitting upright after a heavy meal reduces pressure on the stomach and helps prevent acid from rising into the oesophagus, lowering the risk of heartburn. Lying flat too soon can worsen reflux symptoms.

Use warmth for comfort

Applying a warm compress to the abdomen can help relax abdominal muscles, ease cramping and reduce discomfort.

Rehydrate wisely

Drink water or an oral rehydration solution, especially after alcohol, to restore fluids.

Consider an antacid

Use antacids as directed to neutralise stomach acid and relieve heartburn

Choose light meals later

Give your digestive system time to recover with simple, light foods

Practice deep breathing

Slow, controlled breathing can reduce dizziness and help the body relax while digestion continues.