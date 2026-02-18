Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution

Audio By Vocalize

Kilifi county public health officer Kevin Anungo set a record of collecting diapers for 72 hours straight. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

An environmental activist has launched an initiative to distribute special diaper storage bags to Kilifi residents to curb pollution caused by the improper disposal of used diapers.

Kevin Anungo, who is also a public health official in Kilifi County, said the move was informed by rising cases of indiscriminate disposal of diapers in rivers and open spaces.

Last month Anungo hit the headlines after he broke a record of collecting 2.2 tonnes of used nappies in 72 hours straight.

In a challenge dubbed '72 hours diaper collection accountability', he collected 2.2 tonnes of diapers containing about 1 tonne of human waste.

The health official said the challenge was to promote responsible diaper waste disposal and environmental awareness to reduce the spread of contagious diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid.

On Wednesday, Anungo said he recently got support to educate the community on the importance of segregating diapers from other waste and to distribute waste liners for the same.

“Out of the 2.2 tonnes collected, about 1.5 tonnes was human waste. This shows how serious the situation is and why we must act urgently,” he said.

Anungo warned that improper disposal of diapers poses a significant public health risk, particularly during the rainy season.

“When it rains, the waste is washed into water sources and residential areas, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks,” he cautioned.

The public health officer also faulted diaper manufacturing companies for failing to provide clear disposal guidelines to consumers.

“Manufacturers must take greater responsibility by giving strict guidelines on proper disposal and supporting waste management initiatives,” he added.

He also called on county governments to collaborate with the national government to acquire incinerators for the safe disposal of diaper waste to avoid land degradation.

“Incinerators will provide a sustainable solution to this growing menace and help protect our environment because these nappies take over 400 years to decompose, and even when burnt, they do not burn completely,” he said.

Anungo noted that the initiative would significantly reduce environmental degradation, particularly in coastal areas, and urged stakeholders to develop policies and incentives to curb improper disposal of nappies.

Environmentalists led by Steven Otieno have called on the government to formulate a policy framework compelling diaper manufacturers to take responsibility for post-consumer waste.

“We need a clear policy that holds manufacturers accountable for the waste generated by their products,” said Otieno.

Kadzo Kalama, a local, appealed to the municipality to increase designated waste disposal sites.

“We urge the municipality to allocate more dumping sites and provide a permanent solution to this challenge, especially during the rainy season when disease outbreaks are common,” said Kadzo.

Kilifi Municipal Manager Mwango Kalu urged residents to utilise designated collection points for the disposal of used diapers.

“It has been a great challenge even to our municipal officers on the ground. Residents must dispose of diapers in designated areas to enable efficient collection by municipal officials,” said Kalu.

He emphasised the need for joint efforts among manufacturers, government agencies and the community to address environmental pollution linked to diaper waste.

Reports indicate that more than 300 million disposable diapers are used annually in Kenya. Without proper disposal and management, they pose a growing threat to the environment and increase the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks in Kilifi County and across the country.