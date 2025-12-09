×
Budget boost fails to fix health gaps, KNCHR says

By Juliet Omelo | Dec. 9, 2025
KNCHR during the release of the State of Human Rights Report for December 2024 to December 2025 in Nairobi, on December 9, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has expressed concern over persistent challenges in accessing healthcare in Kenya, despite the Government allocating Sh138.1 billion to the health sector for the 2025/2026 financial year.

In its State of Human Rights Report for December 2024 to December 2025, KNCHR noted that a significant number of Kenyans, particularly those in vulnerable and marginalised communities, continue to face barriers to essential health services.

Complaints documented by the Commission included delayed treatment, limited outreach services, patient detention over unpaid bills, and inadequate protections in digital health programmes.

“The health sector has received a substantial budget increase, yet access remains uneven, and the most vulnerable continue to suffer. Urgent reforms are needed to ensure equitable healthcare delivery across all counties,” said KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah.

The Commission highlighted challenges in the adoption of the Social Health Authority (SHA) system, which aims to improve access to healthcare through pre-paid health premiums.

KNCHR said low enrollment, lack of awareness about the SHA programme, and limited capacity among service providers have slowed the full realisation of its benefits.

KNCHR Chairperson regretted that many members are unaware of the “Lipa SHA Pole Pole” option, which allows payments in instalments, while some health facilities struggle to manage reimbursements effectively.

“The SHA system has the potential to transform healthcare access, but without proper public education and operational efficiency, these initiatives risk leaving marginalized groups behind,” Ogangah said.

The commission urged the Ministry of Health and SHA to ensure timely and consistent payments to healthcare providers and to strengthen the implementation of installment-based payment options.

It also recommended that digital health interventions undergo human rights impact assessments, with results publicly shared and safeguards introduced to protect personal health data.

Another concern highlighted was the continued detention of patients and bodies over unpaid bills.

KNCHR noted that judicial pronouncements and guidance from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council explicitly prohibit these practices, yet they persist in several counties.

The Commission also stressed the need for uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and medical commodities in all public health facilities.

KNCHR called for the creation of a centralised and independent human resource agency for the health sector, noting that staffing gaps continue to affect service delivery.

Ogangah emphasized that access to healthcare is a constitutional right, not a privilege, and that the Government must prioritise vulnerable populations in policy implementation.

“Equitable healthcare is fundamental to upholding human rights. The Commission will continue engaging all stakeholders to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind,” she said.

The KNCHR report underscores that while increased funding is important, sustained operational efficiency, public awareness, and robust regulatory oversight are critical to guaranteeing the right to health in Kenya.

