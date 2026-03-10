Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Nairobi's Kware

Audio By Vocalize

680 rolls of bhang along with additional plant materials suspected to be narcotic substances ready for processing and sale were recovered.

Two people suspected of being among a network of drug peddlers in Nairobi have been arrested.

The two were arrested in the Kware area of Embakasi South Sub-County, following an intelligence-led operation coordinated by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), supported by officers from the National Police Service.

The intelligence-led operation, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, was launched following complaints from members of the public about a suspected drug distributor operating near Tuimani Kindergarten School, adjacent to a Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) church.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said residents had raised concerns over increased drug activity in the area, warning that the suspected peddler’s proximity to the school posed a serious risk to children and young people.

Omerikwa said acting on the information, a multi-agency team raided a shop and a nearby residential house believed to be used as a base for the illegal drug trade.

‘During the operation, the officers found two suspects inside the premises actively preparing and rolling plant material believed to be cannabis, commonly known as bhang, for consumption and distribution,” said Omerikwa, adding, “A search of the premises led to the recovery of 680 rolls of bhang along with additional plant materials suspected to be narcotic substances that were ready for further processing and sale.”

The CEO said the suspects were immediately arrested and escorted to Kware Police Station, where they are currently being held as investigations continue.

Omerikwa commended members of the public for providing critical intelligence that enabled the successful crackdown.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to dismantling drug networks that threaten the safety and well-being of communities.

“Our determination to ensure that communities remain safe from drug lords and their associates continues in earnest,” said Omerikwa, “NACADA will do whatever it takes to bring them down and protect our communities. We are particularly concerned when such activities occur near learning institutions because our goal is to promote a society where children and the youth can grow and thrive in a drug-free environment.”

He emphasised that community cooperation remains a key pillar in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, urging residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to authorities.