AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre

AIC Litein Mission Hospital in Kericho county to offer specialised rehabilitation services. [File, Standard]

Patients in the South Rift region who require physiotherapy and prosthetic services can now access specialised treatment.

This is after the opening of a new three-storey physiotherapy and prosthetics centre at AIC Litein Mission Hospital in Kericho county.

Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Elijah Terer, and Hospital Board Chairman Kipkoech Ngetich said the new facility will assist accident survivors, and those recovering from chronic illnesses.

“The centre will provide affordable and modern rehabilitation services, reducing both costs and the long distances patients travelled to receive treatment at distant facilities,” Dr Terer stated.

He noted that the facility currently offers physiotherapy services to between 20 and 30 patients daily.

Thursdays are specifically designated for children with developmental challenges, with over 100 already registered for therapy sessions.

“Fridays are reserved for outreach programmes, during which we distribute wheelchairs to patients outside the hospital. The rising demand for services led to the development of a modern space equipped with prosthetics, gym facilities, and therapy equipment,” he added.

The centre, named "Hope in Motion", offers a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, orthopaedic and trauma care, occupational therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, management of clubfoot, wheelchair services, and outreach programmes, as well as wellness and fitness initiatives.

Ngetich described the project as a significant milestone in the hospital's long history since its establishment by missionaries in 1923.

He assured that the facility enhances Litein Mission Hospital’s role as a regional referral centre and reaffirms its commitment to improving the quality of life for patients in Kericho, Bomet, and neighbouring counties.

Ngetich urged the government to release the Sh186 million owed to the level five hospital through the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that the unpaid arrears could jeopardise service delivery for thousands of patients.

He revealed that the hospital is awaiting an additional Sh100 million payment from Medical Administrators Kenya Limited (MAKL), for civil servants.

Alongside the new rehabilitation centre, the hospital inaugurated a state-of-the-art laundry machine to enhance hygiene by efficiently cleaning patients’ bed linens, clothes, and other hospital materials.

The hospital management said the new investments reflect their commitment to providing dignified and quality healthcare for the community.