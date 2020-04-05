';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya approves first Covid-19 vaccine trials

By Gatonye Gathura | September 10th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

. Trials will determine vaccine’s safety, ability to generate protection and efficacy

The government has approved the first Covid-19 vaccine trials to be conducted in the country.

The approval posted by Pharmacy and Poisons Board on Tuesday allows for the Oxford University-developed vaccine to be tested in Kenya.

The trials to be carried out by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) will recruit 400 health workers in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The next step, though generally ceremonial, will be the final approval by the National Commission for Science, Technology, and Innovation (Nacosti).

SEE ALSO: Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger

This makes Kenya the second country in the sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa to conduct clinical trials for a Covid 19 vaccine. South Africa started trials for the same Oxford University vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, in June.

Last Tuesday global trials of the vaccine were halted because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant in the UK.

AstraZeneca, the vaccine co-developers, said the trials had been suspended worldwide to allow the review of safety data by an independent committee.

Locally though, the trials will determine the vaccine’s safety, ability to generate protection and its efficacy against the new virus in adult Kenyans.

“The study will only enroll 400 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, clinical officers, pharmacists, mortuary attendants, and allied healthcare professionals” says the protocol.

SEE ALSO: Firms lose crucial data as hackers have field day in pandemic

Health workers have been prioritised due to their high risk of occupational exposure to Covid-19, hence their urgent need for protection. The participants who will get one dose of the vaccine will be followed for 12 months.

Justifying the testing of the vaccine in Kenya, the protocol says this is important because vaccine performance from studies in other populations may work differently in Africa.

On Monday, the Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Health Rashid Aman said seven applications for Covid-19 drug studies had so far been received by the poisons board. “Four of them have been approved,” he said during the daily Covid-19 situation update.

Those approved most recently include a study for the experimental use of chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine for the prevention of Covid-19 in healthy adults.

The study called COPCOV will be conducted by Kemri at four sites in Kilifi, Mombasa, Nairobi and Kisumu, targeting 1,600 health workers. Globally, the study targets 40,000 participants.

SEE ALSO: Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

While Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine has been discounted as ineffective against Covid-19, some experts have argued that this is not supported by evidence.

Also expecting approval is a request by Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital for the experimental use of blood plasma in Covid-19 patients.

“The study is at the regulatory approval stage. As soon as it is all systems go, we will let you know,” Dr Marion Kiguoya-Njau, the deputy director of research at KU, told The Standard last week.

“The primary objective of this trial is to look at the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in severely infected patients,” says the study protocol, which targets 208 volunteers.

Potential donors will be required to meet the standard criteria for blood donation. However, they must confirm previous infection with SARS-CoV2 and also test negative to show that they have since recovered.

Earlier, the pharmacy board had approved the World Health Organisation- sponsored Solidarity Trial and a second study in which Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, is experimenting with the arthritis drug, tocilizumab, in Covid-19 patients.

During the Covid-19 briefings yesterday, Aman said the ministry was not yet aware of the suspension. He said plans were already underway to start trials of the vaccine, as the necessary approvals had been given.

“This new information has not come to my attention,” he said, as he announced 104 new cases and eight deaths, raising the case load to 35,460 and fatalities to 607.

The clinical trial of the vaccine, in phase three, targets 30,000 individuals in the United Kingdom, and as the CAS noted, more people from difference ethnicity backgrounds, among them Africans, were to be recruited.

Aman said plans to go on with the trials in Kenya were still in place.

Related Topics
Coronavirus in Kenya Covid-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
App set to end truck drivers’ time on the road

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Four reasons why urban farming will flourish post-Covid
Four reasons why urban farming will flourish post-Covid

LATEST STORIES

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding
Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 1 hour ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

Read More

Congestion forces Mathari to turn away sick convicts

Health & Science

Congestion forces Mathari to turn away sick convicts

Congestion forces Mathari to turn away sick convicts

AstraZeneca suspends leading Covid-19 vaccine trials after a participant's illness

Health & Science

AstraZeneca suspends leading Covid-19 vaccine trials after a participant's illness

AstraZeneca suspends leading Covid-19 vaccine trials after a participant's illness
MP proposes Bill to fix healthcare

Health & Science

MP proposes Bill to fix healthcare

Bill proposes new body to accredit referral hospitals
Combination of drugs effective against Covid

Health & Science

Combination of drugs effective against Covid

Study: Vitamin D3 mixed with hydroxychloroquine shows potential in treating COVID-19
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.