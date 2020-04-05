SEE ALSO: 'Table evidence against ODM leaders implicated in Kemsa scandal'The chair further added that people living within the northern region are faced with cultural ideologies which could likely increase the spread of the disease. “We are dealing with a bigger challenge here. Many Muslims still see this as a political arrangement hence this has resulted in many being hit badly by this pandemic. Our cultural ideologies also play a part because you will find people saying that they cannot pray where there is social distancing or bury their loved one without performing burial rites like washing of the body (ghusl).” The committee was set up in the early stages of the pandemic to address challenges pertaining to issues such as burial rites of Muslims. It has so far spread its wings in 12 counties where they have conducted trainings and helped out in burial of Muslims as well as psychosocial issues. According to CAS Rashid Aman, despite a recorded decrease in Covid-19 cases in the country we are still far from being out of danger.
"In the beginning, many had doubts about the disease but know we know it is real. We have made steps but we have to do more. This disease is now in every county and the nature of transmission of the disease is very high, we cannot be complacent now," said the CAS.