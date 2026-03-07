Yoweri Museveni takes over EAC chairmanship from Ruto

Audio By Vocalize

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni takes over EAC chairmanship from Kenya’s President Ruto. [File, Standard]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has taken over the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC), succeeding President William Ruto, whose term has come to an end.

Museveni assumed the role during the EAC Heads of State summit in Arusha, Tanzania, marking the rotational handover of leadership within the regional bloc.

Rwanda has been appointed as the bloc’s rapporteur, responsible for documenting discussions and coordinating follow-up actions among member states.

Ruto, in his outgoing statement, highlighted the progress made under his leadership.

Trade among partner states, he says, rose by nearly 22 percent, from Sh5.12 trillion in 2024 to Sh6.25 trillion in 2025, with exports growing by 32 percent to Sh3.04 trillion. He also pointed to the launch of the EAC Customs Bond under the Single Customs Territory, which strengthens customs security and facilitates the movement of goods across the region.

The Head of State further noted strides in private sector engagement and MSME development, citing the 25th EAC Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair held in Nairobi in November 2025, which attracted over 2,000 participants.

He also recognised firms and women traders for excellence through the EAC Regional Quality Award and the EAC Women Champions in Trade.

On peace and security, Ruto said the EAC partnered with other stakeholders to address challenges in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The African process towards restoring peace and security in Eastern DRC is now fully under the leadership of the African Union,” he stated, congratulating his successor.

"I wish the incoming Chair great success as they steer the Community towards the realisation of our common vision of a prosperous East African region," said President Ruto.

The chairmanship of the EAC rotates annually among the member states. As chairperson, Museveni will oversee the regional body’s agenda and guide discussions on key integration priorities.

The EAC brings together eight partner states, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Somalia, and focuses on deepening regional integration through trade, infrastructure development, and political cooperation.