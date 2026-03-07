Ruto: Government to cover hospital bills for flood victims

Audio By Vocalize

Govt to cover hospital costs for people injured or affected by ongoing floods, President Ruto directs immediate deployment of multi-agency response teams to coordinate rescue efforts. [File, Standard]

The government will cover hospital bills for those affected by the ongoing floods, President William Ruto has said.

“The Government will meet the hospital bills of those injured or affected by the flooding and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities,” the president said in a statement.

This is even as emergency response teams have been deployed to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in affected areas.

According to the Head of State, the team, led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency agencies, will coordinate rescue operations and assist affected communities.

“To strengthen ongoing rescue and relief operations, I have directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency response agencies,” the president said.

He added that relief food from the national strategic reserves would also be released immediately to assist families affected by the floods.

“I have also ordered that relief food from our national strategic reserves be immediately released and distributed to families affected by the floods.”

Ruto also expressed condolences to families who have lost loved ones due to the floods, noting that the national government is working closely with county governments to ensure a coordinated response to the crisis.

“The ongoing flooding in parts of Nairobi and several other areas of our country has caused immense distress to many families, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, displacement of residents, and damage to homes, property, and livelihoods,” he said.

Echoing his remarks, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described the flooding in parts of Nairobi as deeply concerning and called for urgent action to address it.

“The flooding witnessed in parts of Nairobi is deeply concerning, unacceptable and calls for urgent, decisive action,” said the Prime CS.

He added that efforts to clear blocked drainage systems and restore proper water flow across the city will be intensified in the coming days.

“In the coming days, we will deploy all necessary efforts to clear blocked drainage systems and restore proper water flow across the city,” he said.

“As Chair of the National Government–Nairobi County Steering Committee, I am driving a focused effort to address drainage, sanitation, lighting and urban maintenance. Our goal is clear: Nairobi must and will reclaim its stature as the ‘Green City in the Sun’ - clean, organised, secure and globally competitive.”