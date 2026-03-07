Why Governor Orengo is pushing for inter-state inquest into Raila Odinga's death

KDF Personnel rolls the Body of Former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga during the State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo is now pushing for an inter-state inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claiming that he did not believe he died a natural death.