Heavy rains to persist through weekend, Kenya Met warns. [File, Standard]

Heavy rainfall being experienced in several parts of the country is expected to continue through the weekend, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, March 7, the department said moderate to heavy rains will persist between March 7 and March 8, with some areas likely to experience intense storms.

“The advisory warns that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend (7th to 8th March 2026), with isolated heavy storms of 40mm to 100mm in some locations,” the department said.

The weatherman cautioned that the rains could extend into early next week, raising the risk of flooding, landslides and contamination of water sources.

“Rainfall may persist into early next week, maintaining elevated risks of flooding, landslides and water contamination,” the department added.

According to the agency, the heavy downpour has already affected several areas, including parts of Nairobi County such as Westlands, Dagoretti, Embakasi, Kibra, Roysambu and Kasarani.

Other affected regions include Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties, as well as sections of western Kenya, the Rift Valley highlands and the coastal region.

The department said several areas recorded significant rainfall over the last 24 hours, with volumes capable of quickly saturating soils, overwhelming drainage systems and causing flooding in low-lying areas. Residents have been urged to move to higher ground where necessary.

Several regions are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall, including counties in the Lake Victoria Basin such as Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

Other areas likely to be affected include counties in the Rift Valley and the highlands west of the Rift Valley, such as Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet and Narok.

In the central highlands, Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nyandarua and Laikipia are expected to experience heavy rains, as well as the southeastern lowlands comprising Machakos, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui and Taita Taveta.

Counties along the coast, including Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi, are also expected to experience continued rainfall.

The department noted that the ongoing rains are part of a prolonged wet season that began in mid-February.

“Continuous rainfall since that period has resulted in widespread soil saturation, significantly increasing the likelihood of flooding,” the department said.