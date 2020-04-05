723 new coronavirus cases reported as international flights resume

SEE ALSO: Eye on digital tools to aid Covid-19 fight as flights resumeThe CS lauded Muslim faithful marking Idd-ul-Adha today, saying the majority followed the laid down procedures to reduce Covid-19 spread. The Health and Transport ministries have together set up health protocols ahead of the resumption of international flights tomorrow. The process includes categorisation of passengers based on risk assessment on the country of origin or destination. These measures are bound to change from time to time, going by the coronavirus infection trends, Kagwe added. To avoid having crowds at the airports, the passengers will fill in their details in a mobile app to assist in tracing should it be necessary. CS Kagwe stated that the rules have little to do with diplomatic relations and only a matter of public health.
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus: Cameroon Star Bassogog hospitalised in ChinaThis comes after Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement sent to media houses today, Dr Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while on duty. “On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he announced. Dr Mwachonda, however, said he is in isolation and in stable condition, with all contact tracing and testing underway. “The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said in the statement adding that his family was safe.
SEE ALSO: 400 goats, sheep slaughtered as Kisumu marks IddMwachonda cautioned Kenyans against stigmatising those who have tested positive, adding that the number of recoveries was an indication that the country will win against the virus. The global health body has spelt out key areas where Kenya needs to improve on in order to win the fight against Covid-19.