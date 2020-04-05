723 new coronavirus cases reported as international flights resume

Some 723 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours out of the 8,679 samples that were tested. Giving the daily update at Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (), added that 16 people died while 44 recovered. In the new cases, 450 are men and 273 are women. The new case patients' age ranged between nine months and 87 years.

The CS lauded Muslim faithful marking Idd-ul-Adha today, saying the majority followed the laid down procedures to reduce Covid-19 spread. The Health and Transport ministries have together set up health protocols ahead of the resumption of international flights tomorrow. The process includes categorisation of passengers based on risk assessment on the country of origin or destination. These measures are bound to change from time to time, going by the coronavirus infection trends, Kagwe added. To avoid having crowds at the airports, the passengers will fill in their details in a mobile app to assist in tracing should it be necessary. CS Kagwe stated that the rules have little to do with diplomatic relations and only a matter of public health.

This comes after Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement sent to media houses today, Dr Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while on duty. “On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he announced. Dr Mwachonda, however, said he is in isolation and in stable condition, with all contact tracing and testing underway. “The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said in the statement adding that his family was safe.

A letter from WHO Country Representative Dr Rudi Eggers to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while commending Kenya’s efforts, issues recommendations on wearing of masks, public gatherings, public spaces, healthcare workers, public transport, testing and funding in counties.

Other areas highlighted are community engagement, contact tracing, isolation, reporting and surveillance.

In the letter dated July 22, Eggers urges the government to strictly enforce wearing of masks at all times, and this should be seen in all leaders.

“Have leaders at all levels of government and society and all politicians lead by example by assuring that they visibly demonstrate personal compliance,” Eggers said.

The emphasis on political leaders also stretches to gatherings on which the health body wants a continuation of restrictions.

“This includes gatherings such as parties, weddings, funerals and the likes,” Eggers said.

WHO also wants strict limitations in public transport with emphasis on personal space.

