KMPDU boss Dr Mwachonda tests positive for Covid-19

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Dr Mwachonda: I contracted coronavirus while on duty

By Mireri Junior | July 31st 2020 at 10:11:23 GMT +0300

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement sent to media houses today, Dr Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while on duty.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he announced.

SEE ALSO: 440 more people test positive for Covid-19, tally jumps to 17,975

Dr Mwachonda (pictured), however, said he is in isolation and in a stable condition, with all contact tracing and testing underway.

“The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said in the statement adding that his family was safe.

Mwachonda cautioned Kenyans against stigmatising those who have tested positive, adding that the number of recoveries was an indication that the country will win against the virus.

“The disease is in the widespread community transmission phase, all of us are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families.”

“Indeed, the high number of recoveries gives us hope that we shall as a nation, win this war against the invisible enemy upon us,” he added.

SEE ALSO: Doctors accuse Health CEC of stalling their promotion

Mwachonda urged Kenyans to adhere to the government containment regulations to reduce the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.

“I urge all Kenyans to put on your masks, wash their hands, avoid unnecessary movement and gatherings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enable us to flatten the curve as a country,” he said.

He urged the government to provide health workers with the utmost support and ensure the medics have adequate and quality PPEs and other requirements to combat the disease.

“KMPDU urges the government to provide utmost support to its frontline soldiers by providing adequate and quality PPEs and unveil the welfare package on work injury benefits and comprehensive medical treatment.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
KMPDU Covid-19 in Kenya Dr Mwachonda Chibanzi
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

We’re messing up virus fight by favouring elite
We’re messing up virus fight by favouring elite

LATEST STORIES

KMPDU boss Dr Mwachonda tests positive for Covid-19
KMPDU boss Dr Mwachonda tests positive for Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How high-profile poacher walked into police arms

How high-profile poacher walked into police arms
Daniel Wesangula 10 hours ago
JKUAT boss and council chair in fierce battle over top official

JKUAT boss and council chair in fierce battle over top official
Jeckonia Otieno 10 hours ago
Why EACC is after university over multi-billion-shilling building

Why EACC is after university over multi-billion-shilling building
Jeckonia Otieno 10 hours ago
Kenya’s Rambo hits the screens

Kenya’s Rambo hits the screens
Stevens Muendo 10 hours ago

Read More

Mysteries of coronavirus that baffle medics and researchers

Health & Science

Mysteries of coronavirus that baffle medics and researchers

Mysteries of coronavirus that baffle medics and researchers
What you need to know about Covid-19 right now

Health & Science

What you need to know about Covid-19 right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Trained dogs can sniff out coronavirus from saliva

Health & Science

Trained dogs can sniff out coronavirus from saliva

Study: Trained dogs able to sniff out Covid-19 with 94 per cent accuracy
Medical emergency evacuation the solution to get you to hospital

Health & Science

Medical emergency evacuation the solution to get you to hospital

Medical emergency evacuation the solution to get you to hospital
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.