KMPDU boss Dr Mwachonda tests positive for Covid-19

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement sent to media houses today, Dr Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while on duty. “On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he announced.

Dr Mwachonda (), however, said he is in isolation and in a stable condition, with all contact tracing and testing underway. “The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said in the statement adding that his family was safe. Mwachonda cautioned Kenyans against stigmatising those who have tested positive, adding that the number of recoveries was an indication that the country will win against the virus. “The disease is in the widespread community transmission phase, all of us are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families.” “Indeed, the high number of recoveries gives us hope that we shall as a nation, win this war against the invisible enemy upon us,” he added.

Mwachonda urged Kenyans to adhere to the government containment regulations to reduce the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. “I urge all Kenyans to put on your masks, wash their hands, avoid unnecessary movement and gatherings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enable us to flatten the curve as a country,” he said. He urged the government to provide health workers with the utmost support and ensure the medics have adequate and quality PPEs and other requirements to combat the disease. “KMPDU urges the government to provide utmost support to its frontline soldiers by providing adequate and quality PPEs and unveil the welfare package on work injury benefits and comprehensive medical treatment.”