Fragments, cultural tensions and postcolonial societies gasping for balance

Like the muscles of the upper arm, societies grow through a rather contradictory fashion. While some forces push one way, other forces push in the opposite direction. Finding the balance between the two forces is what keeps communities, institutions and individuals rooted, grounded and sane.
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