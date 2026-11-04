Stage set for Standard Golf Classic Nairobi edition at Royal Club

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Royal Nairobi Golf Club captain George Makori in action in a past event. [RNGC, Standard]

Standard County Golf Classic Nairobi Edition returns to the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) tomorrow.

The club is expecting over 250 players to battle for the lucrative prizes that will be on offer at the tournament, which has associate partners including title sponsors Eka Hotel and subsidiary partners Stabex International alongside Stima Sacco.

Themed ‘On the green cause, for the green cause’, the high-profile golf event supports sustainable actions on climate change.

One of the players hoping for glory at the contest is the RNGC captain George Makori, who has taken his time this week to sharpen his swings on the pristine course.

“I have been hitting over 100 balls daily on the range. This has greatly improved my swings ahead of the competition,” Makori told Standard Sports.

Makori has also camped on the putting greens, where he has fine-tuned his short game, which is now crisp and to the point.

“I have also built the mental fortitude; I feel I’m headed to the contest as a champion in waiting,” Makori said.

Makori says his expectation is to post impressive results in the competition, if not win the championship.

“But again, there is the issue of the Captain’s Prize set for November 15-21, which we are organising. It’s what has been occupying my mind of late due to a lot of planning and logistics required as we look for sponsors,” said Makori.

The skipper has told visiting golfers from Nairobi and its environs to expect a cordial reception at Royal during the Standard County Golf Classic event that will have very lucrative prizes, ranging from dinner vouchers, nights out and exciting merchandise to walk home with.

“The course is well kept, though slightly dry because of the recent hot weather that has been hitting Nairobi. But of course, we have had rains in the last couple of days and this has started to make the fairways lush.

“The greens are super; we have just opened three new ones, which the golfers should be ready to enjoy,” said Makori.

Makori warns visiting golfers to be ready to meander the challenging holes on the course and among them is the par-3 13th, where they will have to go over the water barrier.

“We also have a very long par-4 18th, which is the finishing hole. Here, we have very tight fairways that could see your shot go out of bounds,” he explained.

Concerning his opinion about the tournament, Makori says the Standard County Golf Classic is a very noble idea that is giving both the new and experienced golfers a chance to showcase their talents, network, socialise and interact with the corporate fraternity.

In his message to title sponsors Eka Hotel and subsidiary partners Stabex International

“It’s a good thing that you have come on board to help the Standard Group PLC organise and plan for this tournament. We encourage other corporates to follow suit to help anchor initiatives that support sustainable actions on climate change. We look forward to hosting you on Thursday," Makori said.

sports@standardmedia.co.ke