Patience pays off as Oduor captures CBK golf crown in Kisumu

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Nyanza Golf Club Vice Captain Maurice Oduor reacts after putting during the CBK Golf tournament on July 25,2026 in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

Nyanza Golf Club vice captain Maurice Oduor produced a composed display to beat a strong field of more than 150 golfers and win the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Golf Tournament that ended on Saturday in Kisumu.

Oduor returned an impressive 43 points to emerge as the overall winner after two days of competition that attracted golfers from clubs across the country, including Kakamega Sports Club, Kericho Golf Club, Kisii Sports Club, Eldoret Club, Nandi Bears Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya Railways Golf Club and Karen Country Club.

The victory crowned a memorable weekend for Oduor, who credited his success to keeping his game simple and avoiding unnecessary risks throughout the tournament.

"I am delighted to win this tournament because the competition was very strong. We had golfers from many clubs, so it was never going to be easy," said Oduor.

"The secret was simply to keep things simple. I did not try to force shots or chase impossible scores. I stayed patient, trusted my game and enjoyed every round. That approach helped me finish on top."

Oduor said consistency over the two days made the difference as many players struggled to maintain their form in the challenging conditions.

"I focused on one shot at a time. Golf rewards patience and discipline. I am happy that everything came together this weekend," he added.

The men's competition also produced exciting battles. Dave Karia claimed the Division One and Two men's title with 42 points after a solid round, while Kihoto Njuguna finished second on 41 points. Sam Onyango completed the top three with 40 points after another steady performance.

In the ladies' category, Leonida Odinga emerged victorious with 42 points to cap an impressive outing. Conslate Achieng followed closely with 41 points, while Elizabeth Akinyi secured third place with 38 points.

Akinyi also walked away with the Nearest to the Pin Lady prize, underlining her accuracy during the tournament.

Joseph Atito won the Division One title after posting 37 points, while Nicholas Odhiambo topped Division Two with 39 points to finish ahead of the rest of the field in his category.

Young golfer Elvis Abira continued to show his promise after winning the junior category with an impressive 40 points, a performance that highlighted the bright future of junior golf at Nyanza Golf Club.

The guest category was won by M. Rotich, who posted the tournament's highest winning score of 45 points, while Moses Lepiren of Central Bank of Kenya claimed the sponsor's prize with 43 points. Gathigi finished as sponsor runners-up with 34 points.

Veteran golfer B.V. Patel demonstrated his experience to win the senior category with 37 points, while junior golfer Vincent Juma beat men to take home the Nearest to the Pin men's award after producing the day's finest approach shot.

J.Mukhanji was recognised with the Best Effort award for determination throughout the competition.