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Kenya’s Judith Nandwa in action. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

US-based defender Judith Nandwa is among the players who have earned their first Harambee Starlets call-up for next month’s (December 1 and 4) friendly matches against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Bandari Queens forward Happy Mutta has equally gotten her maiden call-up in head coach Geoffrey Oduor’s 29-member provisional squad for the two friendlies.

Nandwa’s call-up comes barely a few weeks after she was voted Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The former Butere Girls’ Red Commandos left back, who now plays for East Texas A&M University, earned a spot on the All-Southland Conference first team following her stellar collegiate regular season.

With this achievement, Nandwa made history after becoming the first player in the university’s Division One era to be crowned the conference’s top defender.

Nandwa progresses to the senior national team from the Rising Starlets after previously featuring in the 2024 Junior Starlets squad. She was part of the team that secured Kenya’s historic first qualification for the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2024.Ulinzi Starlets trio of Lorine Ilavonga, Bevaline Adika and Rasoha Siliya return to the national team alongside Kibera Soccer Women forward Anna Arusi.

Interim head coach Geoffrey Oduor believes the build ups will give him a perfect chance to gauge his squad ahead of next year’s assignments.

“Another preparation meets an opportunity. This window gives us a chance to assess where we are as a team, build on the work we have been doing and continue shaping the squad for the matches ahead. While the matches are important, our focus is also on the bigger picture and ensuring that we keep making progress as we prepare for future assignments,” said Oduor. The team is expected to report to camp today before travelling to Tanzania on Sunday. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Annedy Kundu (Kenya Police Bullets), Vivian Shiyonzo (Kibera Soccer Women), Lilian Adhiambo Ochiel (Trinity Starlets)

Defenders: Leah Andiema, Norah Ann (Kenya Police Bullets), Janet Mumo (Kibera Soccer Women), Lorine Ilavonga (Ulinzi Starlets), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Hellen Ochieng (Shabana Starlets), Kiki Masika (Zetech Sparks), Vivian Nasaka (Eyüpspor Kadin futbol, Turkey), Euphrasier Shilwatso (Haymana Spor Kulubu, Turkey) Judith Nandwa (East Texas A&M University, USA)

Midfielders: Martha Amunyolete (Kenya Police Bullets), Beverline Adika, Sheril Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino, Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Mwanalima Adam (HB Koge, Denmark), Elizabeth Muteshi (Trinity Starlets)

Forwards: Magneta Ocharo (Kayole Starlets), Airin Madalina, Faith Mboya (Kenya Police Bullets), Anna Arusi (Kibera Soccer Women), Rasoha Siliya (Ulinzi Starlets), Marion Serenge (St. Noa Girls, Uganda), Jentrix Shikangwa (FC Masar, Egypt), Elizabeth Mideva (Gintra FC, Lithuania), Happy Mutta (Bandari Queens)