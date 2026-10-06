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VIDEO: Ugly scenes as fans attack referee after controversial penalty in Sharks-Mombasa playoff

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 6, 2026
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Kariobangi Sharks FC fans attack centre  referee John Sulwe after he awarded a disputed penalty to Mombasa United FC during the seond leg of the SPL promotion playoff at Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi on October 06, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kariobangi Sharks-Mombasa United promotion-relegation playoff descended into ugly scenes on Tuesday after angry fans stormed the pitch following the award of a penalty to the visitors, with security officers forced to intervene as tensions boiled over at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The incident occurred during the second leg of the SportPesa Premier League playoff, with the tie delicately poised at 3-3 on aggregate following Mombasa United's 2-1 victory in the first leg in Mombasa.

Centre Referee John Sulwe became the centre of the confrontation after pointing to the penalty spot in the 65th minute, prompting a section of supporters to invade the playing surface and confront him.

The match official was forced to run towards a group of stewards for protection as angry fans swarmed around him, with some throwing objects and attempting to strike him.

Security personnel subsequently escorted the referee away from the immediate danger and towards safety outside the stadium.

The disorder also saw security officers come under pressure, with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel intervening as they attempted to restore order. At one point, KDF officers were required to assist in rescuing a police officer caught up in the melee.

The dramatic scenes brought an ugly dimension to a playoff that had already attracted enormous attention after weeks of uncertainty and legal battles over whether it would even be played.

A playoff born in the courtroom

The two teams had spent much of the build-up to the new season locked in a dispute over Kenya's promotion and relegation regulations.

Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th in last season's top flight, argued that the 2019 regulations should apply and give them a second chance to retain their Premier League status through a playoff against the third-placed National Super League side.

Mombasa United, who finished third in the NSL, maintained that the newer 2025 regulations provided for the automatic promotion of the top three second-tier sides and the automatic relegation of three Premier League teams.

The dispute found its way into the courts, producing conflicting directions that left Football Kenya Federation (FKF) facing an unenviable situation.

A High Court in Murang'a directed that a playoff between Sharks and Mombasa United be conducted before the league could proceed, while a separate High Court matter in Kiambu resulted in orders directing FKF to provisionally include Mombasa United as the 18th Premier League team.

The conflicting court orders contributed to the postponement of the 2026/27 Premier League, which had been scheduled to kick off on September 19. FKF said proceeding while the conflicting orders remained in place could expose the federation and clubs to further legal complications.

After weeks of uncertainty, FKF stepped in to mediate between the two clubs. On September 24, the federation announced that the sides had agreed to settle the matter through a two-legged playoff, with the first leg in Mombasa on October 1 and the return fixture in Nairobi on October 6.

The compromise also allowed both clubs to field newly registered players, removing another potential obstacle to the matches. It was a significant breakthrough for Kenyan football, with the two clubs effectively agreeing to let the matter be settled where it should have been all along on the football pitch.

But the opening leg only added to the tension. Playing at Mbaraki Sports Club on October 1, Mombasa United secured a crucial 2-1 victory to take the advantage into the return leg. After a goalless first half, Mombasa broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before doubling their advantage through Waziri Junior.

Sharks responded late through Wayne Delvine, reducing the deficit and keeping the tie alive ahead of the decisive Nairobi encounter.

That narrow advantage meant Mombasa arrived in Nairobi knowing they were only 90 minutes away from securing a place in the top flight, while Sharks needed to overturn the one-goal deficit to preserve their Premier League status.

And with the stakes already enormous, Tuesday's penalty decision pushed the contest to boiling point. The latest scenes now threaten to overshadow a playoff that was supposed to provide a sporting conclusion to one of the most protracted promotion-relegation disputes in recent Kenyan football.

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Kariobangi Sharks Mombasa United
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