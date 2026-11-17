A voter casts a ballot during a past election. [File, Standard]

Kenya's multiparty democracy was built on the promise of political freedom, competition and the right of citizens to organise around ideas and leadership choices. Kenya has enjoyed more than three decades of multiparty politics since its reintroduction, however, the growing number of political parties is raising questions about whether that freedom is being exploited for financial gain.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, political actors are increasingly establishing new parties, some with little visible national influence but with an apparent appetite for a share of the country's political marketplace.