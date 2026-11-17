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Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit during the compensation of herders whose livestock were shot dead by security personnel during an operation on September 19, 2026. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

A fresh push for equitable development in Northern Kenya has emerged, with Samburu Governor Lati Leleliit calling for constitutional safeguards to ensure historically marginalised regions receive a fair share of national resources.

Addressing faithful in a church in Narok, the governor said infrastructure development and access to decent housing in remote parts of the country were beginning to change, pointing to the emergence of modern residential buildings in towns that experienced decades of economic neglect.

He attributed the changes to ongoing government development programmes, arguing that visible improvements in living standards should take precedence over ethnic and political considerations.

“Nowadays in our country Kenya, you go to interior towns and find apartments called market and affordable housing. For the first time in history, some of our people are seeing an apartment with an indoor toilet and everything,” he said.

The governor attributed historical inequalities in Northern Kenya to colonial-era economic policies, particularly Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965, which has been cited in debates over uneven development across the country.

He argued that addressing the disparities requires more than short-term government interventions, proposing that equity be anchored in the Constitution to guarantee sustained investment in historically neglected regions.

Leleliit defended President William Ruto's development record, saying the impact would strengthen his political standing.

His remarks come amid national debate over regional inequalities, resource allocation and the distribution of development projects, particularly in areas that have historically lagged behind in infrastructure and public services.

Beyond development, the governor called for national cohesion and peaceful coexistence, arguing that communities across the country face common challenges regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

He maintained that poor roads, inadequate healthcare and limited economic opportunities affect communities across the country, making unity and cooperation necessary in addressing development challenges.

The call for constitutional guarantees of equitable development raises questions about how national resources are distributed and whether existing frameworks adequately address historical disparities.