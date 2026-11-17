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Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP) at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s political ally and communication officer Amos Boaz is fighting for his life in hospital after being brutally attacked by unknown assailants on Monday night.

Boaz, who sustained severe injuries to the head, hands and legs in the 8.00 pm incident, is admitted to Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Boaz’s brother Sam Masika, said he was attacked outside his gate as he was arriving home in Chebarus.

The assailants torched Boaz's vehicle, causing extensive damage. The motive remains unknown.

Masika believes the attackers wanted to kill his brother.

He asked police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“This is a barbaric act. The attack is traumatising and as a family we are urging for proper investigations," said Masika.

Boaz's attack has triggered tension and protests with his colleagues, friends and supporters terming the incident an attempt to intimidate him and his family.

The attack comes less than a month after he was dramatically arrested near the Kitale Law Courts by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that sparked public outcry before he was later released on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

Boaz, popularly known on social media as Hammer Hammer was reportedly arrested at gunpoint while in the company of two colleagues.

He is a popular blogger who comments on governance and politics and is a critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He was charged with cyber bullying in a case involving a government official and was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

Leaders, bloggers and media enthusiasts have come out to condemn the incident and demand thorough investigations.

Linda Mwanaichi party Communication Director Pauline Njoroge condemned the incident.

“Amos, popularly known as Hammer Hammer Ke has been brutally attacked at his home by armed men who hit his head with a machete and cut his wrist and legs. They also set his car on fire. He is now in hospital with serious injuries. Amos works in Governor George Natembeya’s communications team,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Njoroge alleged that the incident follows arson attacks targeting Bumula MP Jack Wamboka’s staff, Boniface Wakwabubi and Mwalimu Ben Wang’unda a few days ago.

“It is unfortunate to see the climate of violence and impunity that Ruto’s regime has allowed to thrive. Kenyans are not even safe in their own homes. A government that should protect Kenyans is instead presiding over a country where expressing a political opinion comes with fear of abduction, assault or death,” she said.

Beverly Karani, a Kitale-based blogger also posted on her Facebook page: “Our prayers tonight are with Hammer Hammer. We wish him quick recovery.It's deeply unfortunate what has happened to Hammer Hammer Ke. Absolutely barbaric and unacceptable!. I'm told he's in a critical condition. He was severely hacked with pangas and his vehicle torched.”

A senior police officer in Trans Nzoia said that officers are processing the scene as investigations continue.

“Yes the county official was attacked last night. We are handling the matter and will issue details later,” said the officer.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is yet to comment on the incident.

Local leaders led by DAP-K Secretary General Eseli Simiyu were among leaders who condemned the incident.

“What a sad evening! Hammer Hammer has been a very sober blogger, very articulate and his posts free from defamation and even be it so, he doesn't deserve to go through all this. Recently, he's been a critic of several people on his page who are now suspected to be the perpetrators of the mayhem,” Simiyu posted on his social media page.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi condemned the attack and asked police to pursue the culprits behind the incident.

"The attack on Boaz is uncalled for and police need to act and bring those responsible to book," he said.